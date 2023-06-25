ADVERTISEMENT

Perambalur police launch initiative to create rapport between school students and law-enforcers

June 25, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

  The Perambalur district police have launched an initiative christened ‘Kalviyum Kaavalum’ aimed at school students to create a rapport between them and the police and to drive home the message that the law-enforcers were friends of the people.

The initiative was introduced by the Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi recently. One of the objectives of the initiative was to create awareness among students of day-to-day functioning of the police force, its different units, including law and order, Armed Reserve, Traffic, Special Branch, Detective Dog Squad and Prohibition and Enforcement and their responsibilities.

The duties of police personnel, the records maintained in police stations, the dedicated helpline numbers created for the general public and students would briefed to the school students.  They would also learn about the equipment and arms used by the police force.

The students would be explained the functioning of the cyber crime police station. Besides, awareness would be created on the hazards of using drugs, adherence to traffic rules and the dangers of getting drowned in a waterbody. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police would conduct essay, elocution and painting competitions under the ‘Kalviyum Kaavalum’ initiative and prizes would be distributed to students who emerge winners, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US