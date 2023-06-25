Perambalur police launch initiative to create rapport between school students and law-enforcers

June 25, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Perambalur district police have launched an initiative christened ‘Kalviyum Kaavalum’ aimed at school students to create a rapport between them and the police and to drive home the message that the law-enforcers were friends of the people.

The initiative was introduced by the Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi recently. One of the objectives of the initiative was to create awareness among students of day-to-day functioning of the police force, its different units, including law and order, Armed Reserve, Traffic, Special Branch, Detective Dog Squad and Prohibition and Enforcement and their responsibilities.

The duties of police personnel, the records maintained in police stations, the dedicated helpline numbers created for the general public and students would briefed to the school students. They would also learn about the equipment and arms used by the police force.

The students would be explained the functioning of the cyber crime police station. Besides, awareness would be created on the hazards of using drugs, adherence to traffic rules and the dangers of getting drowned in a waterbody.

The police would conduct essay, elocution and painting competitions under the ‘Kalviyum Kaavalum’ initiative and prizes would be distributed to students who emerge winners, a press release said.

