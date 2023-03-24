Perambalur police launch ‘Grama Kaaval’ initiative to expand information network

March 24, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Perambalur district police have launched a new initiative using the social media platform to expand their information network at the grassroot level to act swiftly on inputs requiring immediate police intervention and to forge a robust police-public relationship in the long run.

Christened ‘Grama Kaaval’, the initiative has been put in place by nominating field-level police personnel who have been entrusted with the task of visiting the hamlets / mother villages entrusted to each one of them and maintaining a liaison with the general public.

As per the initiative, one police constable each for 146 hamlets and mother villages in the district. Every nominated policeman has been asked to create a WhatsApp group by making the village head, village administrative officer, teachers, college students, important persons and even members of political parties members of the group of the respective village. Every WhatsApp group is to have about 25 to 50 members.

Personnel attached to the Special Branch, the Inspector of the District Special Branch, the jurisdictional Sub Inspector, the jurisdictional police Inspector and the Social Media team members of the Perambalur police will also be members of the WhatsApp groups. All the 146 police personnel nominated under this initiative have been given a briefing regarding their mandated task and instructed to create WhatsApp groups at the earliest, Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, C. Shyamala Devi, said on Friday.

The field-level personnel have been instructed to visit the respective village / hamlet allotted to each one of them once a week to ascertain the ground-level issues by interacting with the public and alert the superiors in advance in case of a possible stir or agitation or any other issues relating to law and order, crime and traffic-related ones warranting police intervention.

The initiative launched by using the social media platform would also enable the public who are members of the WhatsApp groups to convey information in the group. The initiative has been put in place with the multiple objectives of expanding information networks at the grass root level; act speedily on inputs received regarding issues concerning law and order, crime and traffic; prevention of crimes and forge a robust police - public relationship, said Ms. Shyamala Devi. Perambalur district has eight police stations falling under Perambalur and Mangalamedu sub divisions besides one All Women Police Station.