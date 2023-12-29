ADVERTISEMENT

Perambalur police issue advisory on New Year celebrations

December 29, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Perambalur police have spelt out a set of guidelines to be adhered on the eve of New Year. Youth have been asked not to indulge in acts detrimental to public peace during the New Year eve celebration.

They should desist from indulging in stunts on motorcycles and should not indulge in over-speeding on the eve and on the New Year day. They should not cut cake in the middle of the road thereby causing disturbance to the general public during the celebrations and desist from driving two-wheelers under an inebriated state. They should refrain from roaming the roads at night and should not burst crackers. 

General public who plan to go on a holiday for several days keeping their home locked should inform the nearest police station, a police press release said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US