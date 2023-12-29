Perambalur police issue advisory on New Year celebrations

December 29, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Perambalur police have spelt out a set of guidelines to be adhered on the eve of New Year. Youth have been asked not to indulge in acts detrimental to public peace during the New Year eve celebration.

They should desist from indulging in stunts on motorcycles and should not indulge in over-speeding on the eve and on the New Year day. They should not cut cake in the middle of the road thereby causing disturbance to the general public during the celebrations and desist from driving two-wheelers under an inebriated state. They should refrain from roaming the roads at night and should not burst crackers.

General public who plan to go on a holiday for several days keeping their home locked should inform the nearest police station, a police press release said.