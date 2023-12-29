GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Perambalur police issue advisory on New Year celebrations

December 29, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Perambalur police have spelt out a set of guidelines to be adhered on the eve of New Year. Youth have been asked not to indulge in acts detrimental to public peace during the New Year eve celebration.

They should desist from indulging in stunts on motorcycles and should not indulge in over-speeding on the eve and on the New Year day. They should not cut cake in the middle of the road thereby causing disturbance to the general public during the celebrations and desist from driving two-wheelers under an inebriated state. They should refrain from roaming the roads at night and should not burst crackers. 

General public who plan to go on a holiday for several days keeping their home locked should inform the nearest police station, a police press release said. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.