Perambalur police drive home road safety messages to school students

June 17, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - PERAMBALUR

With schools and colleges in the district reopening after summer vacation, the district police personnel visited educational institutions on Thursday to create awareness among students on the need to adhere to road rules and about safe travel.

Teams of police personnel went to government and private schools in the district driving home a host of safety-related messages to the students. The initiative was carried out on the instruction of the Superintendent of Police Perambalur C. Shyamala Devi.

The police personnel advised the students to wear a helmet while proceeding on a two-wheeler, follow road rules besides emphasising about safe travel as these would all help in curbing road accidents significantly.

The students were also told about the functioning of the Women Help Desk created by the police in every police station in the district and regarding the dedicated telephone numbers created to convey information regarding crimes against children and cyber related offences, a police press release said.