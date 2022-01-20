Perambalur Police conduct special petition melas

Initiative held in two sub-divisions

The Perambalur Police conducted special petition melas in the district on Wednesday for the benefit of the general public to redress their grievances. The petition melas were organised in Mangalamedu and Perambalur sub-divisions on the instruction of the Superintendent of Police, Perambalur S. Mani.

The petition mela in the Mangalamedu sub division was presided over by Additional Superintendent of Police Arokiya Prakasam. A total number of 28 petitions were received of which 27 were disposed of. The petition mela in Perambalur sub division was presided over by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, Sanjeev Kumar. Fifteen out of the 18 petitions received on the occasion were disposed of, a police press release here said.