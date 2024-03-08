GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Perambalur police arrests man for stealing jewellery in buses

March 08, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A special police team has arrested a 34-year-old man, who heads a gang which committed a series of thefts in buses in the district and recovered from him around 67 sovereigns of stolen gold jewellery. The name of the arrested man as given as S. Karthik of Ponnadampatti village in Sivaganga district. 

The police team checked buses following reports of several thefts and examined footage of surveillance cameras. Investigation revealed that the thefts were committed by a four-member gang. 

The team arrested Karthik, who headed the gang and interrogated him. Based on his information, the police recovered 67 sovereigns of stolen gold jewellery.  A search has been launched to nab the other members of the gang, according to a police release on Friday.

