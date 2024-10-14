Perambalur new bus stand set to undergo major improvements

The new bus stand at Perambalur will undergo major improvements under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme 2024-25. The project for which administrative and technical sanction had been issued will be executed at a cost of ₹4.73 crore.

As part of the improvement work, a two-wheeler stand with metal roof is to be established within the bus stand premises. The two-wheeler stand can accommodate 1,000 vehicles, said sources.

A couple of storm-water drains with covered slabs will be established in the bus stand to prevent flooding during rain. The existing bus bays will have canopy in its front with renewal of black topped surface also to be carried out under this project.

The bus stand will be provided with three high-mast lighting arrangements besides pavement. Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar inaugurated the improvement work at the Perambalur new bus stand on Monday in the presence of District Collector Grace Pachuau, Perambalur Lok Sabha member K.N. Arun Nehru and Perambalur MLA M. Prabhakaran.