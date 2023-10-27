ADVERTISEMENT

Perambalur murder case solved, seven persons arrested

October 27, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - PERAMBALUR

A woman was murdered by a gang of seven near Samiyarkaadu on October 22; the murdered woman’s husband and his sister-in-law among the arrested in the case

The Hindu Bureau

The Perambalur police have cracked a recent case of murder of a 26-year-old woman with the arrest of seven persons, including the victim’s husband who allegedly hired a gang to kill her. 

Three special teams constituted to probe the murder case achieved the breakthrough in two days. The victim, Pravina of Elambalur village, was murdered on October 22. 

Rajkumar, woman’s husband, had informed the Perambalur police that he and his wife were proceeding on a two-wheeler from Elambalur to Samiyarkaadu when a group intercepted them and murdered his wife besides attacking him. Acting on this information, the police inspected the crime scene and conducted an inquiry. 

During inquiry, Rajkumar gave conflicting versions prompting the police to quiz him further. According to the police, Rajkumar had confessed that he had extramarital relationship with his sister-in-law and another woman and Pravina had chided him for this. Rajkumar hatched a plan to eliminate his wife with the help of his sister-in-law’s brother Deepak. He paid ₹50,000 to a gang through Deepak, according to a press release. 

While going on a two-wheeler with his wife, Rajkumar gave a signal to the gang near Samiyarkaadu. The gang slit the woman’s throat and murdered her and inflicted cut wounds on Rajkumar so that the police did not suspect his involvement in the crime.

The three special teams, after conducting an intensive search, arrested S. Deepak, two men aged 19, and M. Lakshan, 21, and A. Bablu, 22. The teams also arrested Rajkumar and his sister-in-law. A car and a knife used in the murder were seized from them. The arrested persons were sent in remand on Wednesday, the release added.

