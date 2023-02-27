‘Perambalur Municipality supplied 288 metric tonnes of organic manure converted from degradable waste to farmers free of cost’

February 27, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

About 288 metric tonnes of organic manure converted from degradable waste has been distributed free of cost by the Perambalur Municipality to farmers in the district in the last three - and- half years. A sizeable quantity of organic manure converted from degradable waste has been supplied to local households in Perambalur municipal limits at a very nominal rate.

The exercise of converting degradable waste, collected from households, into organic manure has been going on at the two micro compost centres functioning near the Perambalur new bus stand and on the municipal site along the Athur road since September 2019. The micro compost centres are equipped with a shredder machine and collection tanks made of cement inside besides provision of water supply, a godown and other facilities.

The daily collection of degradable waste from the households falling under the Perambalur municipal limits was about 10.2 metric tonnes, while it was about 7.8 metric tonnes in the case of non-degradable waste, said the Municipal Commissioner (in-charge) R. Radha. The degradable waste is collected from over 14,000 households in Perambalur municipal limits and brought to the two micro compost centres by contract workers engaged by the municipal authorities. The process of converting degradable waste into organic manure takes place in the micro compost centres using effective microorganism, said Mr. Radha adding that it takes about 45 days for the waste to get converted into organic manure.

The Perambalur municipality has given about 228 metric tonnes of organic manure converted from degradable waste free of cost to 72 farmers till date. Farmers with patta had been given organic manure to use them in their fields. About 12,500 kilograms of organic manure converted from degradable waste has been given to the local households at a very nominal price of ₹ 2 per kilograms for using them in the gardens, said Mr. Radha.

Mr. Radha said about 7.8 metric tonnes of non-degradable waste was being collected daily in Perambalur municipal limits of which nearly 5.5 metric tonnes accounted for plastic waste. The plastic waste was being sent to the cement factories in neigbouring Ariyalur district regularly.