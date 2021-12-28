Perambalur innovators reuse plastic bottles in brick avatar

Tiruchi

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles stuffed with plastic bags are the unlikely champions of a sustainable building movement in Perambalur. The brainchild of C. Mithra, secretary of Christian Educational Institutions (CEI) and director of CEI’s social service wing DAWN Trust, the ‘eco-brick’ project has been making waves in Perambalur since 2018 for its budget- and environment-friendly features.

“There is no doubt that we are overusing plastic, so much so that microplastics have also entered our food chain. In Perambalur, the disposal and management of plastic waste is a big problem. I came across the ‘eco-brick’ idea in online videos. If we stuff plastic packets that we collect at home and tightly stuff it into PET bottles, it could be used as a brick. The bottle becomes sturdier after you pack in mud or other plastics into it. Each filled bottle becomes an eco-brick,” Ms. Mithra told The Hindu.

While initial efforts to use these bricks were restricted to street furniture and ornamental fixtures like Christmas trees, the CEI and DAWN team soon started building a room using eco-bricks on the CEI campus in Venkatesapuram. “We felt it would be a model that others could emulate for their local requirements, and on reuse plastic waste in a constructive manner,” said Ms. Mithra.

Over 500 students and staff of Christian Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Christian College of Education, TCRMO School of Nursing and volunteers from Government Higher Secondary School of Kavulpalayam village were involved in manufacturing the eco-bricks, with bottles segregated according to size.

For the 400 sq.ft room’s walls, the team collected used 5,000 one-litre PET bottles and plastic covers and packages from TASMAC shops, marriage halls, houses and the Municipality garbage yard.

“To meet the deadline of World Earth Day (April 22) in 2019, each student was asked to make at least four to five eco-bricks per day. We consulted a local engineer and mason for the final process, to make it structurally sound,” said Ms. Mithra.

The bottle bricks and the room’s flooring made with crushed plastic trash, have been cemented with a slightly lower proportion of concrete than that used in regular construction. A protective coat of ultraviolet (UV) paint ensures that the plastic bottles remain safe during heat exposure.

“An added advantage is that these eco-bricks are reusable. You can remove them from one place and use them in a new building, since they are not prone to erosion like the usual raw materials,” Ms. Mithra pointed out.

Currently putting up an eco-brick bench for visitors at Perambalur’s Government Hospital, the team hopes to use the concept to build homes and toilets for economically backward families. “This is one way to save our environment and also help those without a roof over their head,” said Ms. Mithra.