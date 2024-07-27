ADVERTISEMENT

Perambalur government college staff hold sit-in protest over unpaid salaries

Published - July 27, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Academic and administrative staff at Government Arts and Science College in Kurambalur have been boycotting work and staying on campus since Monday

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 43 staff members of Government Arts and Science College have been staging a sit-in protest on the institution’s campus in Kurambalur, Perambalur district from July 22 over non-payment of their salaries since October 2023.

Established in 2006 as a constituent college of Bharathidasan University (BDU), the institution was converted into a government college in 2019. However, the payment of staff salaries was assigned to BDU.

“We were receiving our pay from the university, from 2019, but objections were raised by its teaching and non-teaching employee associations about this. As a result, BDU has not paid our salaries since October 2023,” V. Chandra Mouli, guest lecturer, Department of Tamil at Kurambalur college, told The Hindu.

The staff working at Kurmbalur college were appointed by BDU under the category of guest lecturers and those paid on an hourly basis. “Salaries are in the range of ₹14,000 to ₹17,000 for guest lecturers and from ₹10,000 for hourly basis teachers. Not having a regular income for the past eight months [no salary is given in the month of May], has made us fall into debt,” the lecturer said.

The 43 staff members (including nine administration employees), have been boycotting work and staying overnight on the campus in Kurumbalur. “Students have stopped attending classes and are urging the authorities to sort out the issue at the earliest,” said Mr. Chandra Mouli.

