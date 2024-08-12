Perambalur government college staff end agitation

Staff members of the Government Arts and Science College, who had been staging a sit-in protest on the campus at Kurambalur in Perambalur district from July 22 over non-payment of their salaries since October 2023, called off their agitation on Monday on the condition that pending salaries of administrative staff should be settled by the end of August.

In a statement on Monday, the college staff said 43 teaching and administrative staff members of the institution, who were affected by the non-payment of salaries, had decided to end their strike keeping the welfare of students in mind.

Established in 2006 as a constituent college of the Bharathidasan University (BDU), the institution was converted into a government college in 2019. However, the payment of staff salaries was assigned to BDU.

The staff working at Kurmbalur college were appointed by BDU under the category of guest lecturers and were paid on an hourly basis.

After repeated petitioning, salary payment had resumed earlier last week to the teaching faculty but they continued the agitation to express solidarity with the nine administrative staff who had not been included in the reimbursement plan.

“We have decided to report back to work for the welfare of our students. We hope the authorities will resolve the issue of unpaid dues to our administrative staff members by the end of August,” the statement said.

