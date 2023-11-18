Perambalur district tops in grant of loans to BCs and minorities, says Minister

November 18, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Perambalur district tops in the disbursement of loans to beneficiaries under the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation (Tabcedco) and Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation (Tamco), said S.S. Sivasankar, Minister for Transport, here on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering at the 70th Cooperative Week celebration organised by the Perambalur District Cooperatives Department, Mr. Sivasankar disbursed loans totalling ₹4.3 crore under various schemes to 68 beneficiaries. He said the DMK government had been implementing various welfare schemes to benefit the people of the State since it came to power in 2021. Women, under the free travel scheme in government buses, had travelled 375 crore trips in the State, he said.

A total of ₹ 245.08 crore of interest-free crop loans benefiting 29,524 farmers had been distributed in Perambalur district, as on November 15, the Minister said and highlighted that 41,405 farmers benefited from the 12,975.36 tonnes of fertilizers sold through the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Society in the district.

He listed the various initiatives of the State government, including the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam and the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme for schoolchildren, besides stressing the efforts made by the Cooperatives Department for the welfare of farmers and women in the district.

District Collector K. Karpagam and Perambalur MLA M. Prabhakaran were present.

In Nagapattinam district, Collector Johny Tom Varghese and Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Chairperson N. Gowthaman disbursed loans totalling ₹12.71 crore to 2,870 beneficiaries as part of the Cooperatives Week celebrations.

Mr. Varghese listed various initiatives of the Cooperatives Department, including disbursement of loans to women self-help groups. The participants were administered the Cooperatives Week oath during the event.