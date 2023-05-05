Perambalur district to get new police station

May 05, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - TIRUCHI

A new Perambalur Taluk police station will soon be established in Perambalur district which will increase the number of stations to nine.

This was one among the new police stations announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Assembly during the debate for grants for the Tamil Nadu Police department late last month. The territorial jurisdiction of the proposed new police station has been worked out by taking off some mother villages and hamlets from the existing Perambalur and Padalur stations so as to attach them with the new station.

A detailed plan for the creation of the new station has been forwarded by the Perambalur district police authorities to the Director General of Police mentioning the manpower required; number of villages segregated from the Perambalur and Padalur stations to come under the limits of the new station; infrastructure and equipment needed for the new station besides expenditure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new station is proposed to have 11 mother villages and 19 hamlets under its jurisdiction. The mother villages which have been proposed to fall under the limits of the new station include Esanai, Pudhunaduvalur, Velur, Kurumbalur, Ladapuram, Ammapalayam and Chathiramani. All these villages are currently under the jurisdiction of the Perambalur station. Mother village, Nakkasalem, presently under the Padalur station is also proposed to be brought under the new Perambalur Taluk station.

The hamlets that are planned to be under the ambit of the new station includes Keelakkarai, Sencheri, Alambadi, Mettur, Vellanur, Renganathapuram, Echampatti, Navalur, Adaikampatti and Mangoon.

Police sources said the new station would be of “medium type” with strength proposed at 50. It would be headed by an officer in the rank of an Inspector of Police. The need for a new station was felt as the existing Perambalur station encompassed a very large area to be administered by a single station alongside increase in population. The territorial segregation was worked out based on population, area, number of law and order, crime and accident cases reported.

Creation of a new station would help law enforcers in focusing better in investigation, maintaining law and order, curbing crimes and better traffic enforcement. Further, the creation of the new station would benefit the public residing in remote locations, the sources further said.

Perambalur district has at present eight police stations: Arumbavur, Maruvathur, Perambalur, Padalur, Mangalamedu, Kunnam, Kaikalathur and V. Kalathur. Of them, five police stations are each manned by an Inspector of Police and the remaining three by Sub Inspector of Police. The sources further said the location for the proposed new station was in the process of being identified.