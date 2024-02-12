Perambalur district records 19% decline in fatal accidents in 2023 to emerge on top in Tamil Nadu

February 12, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Perambalur district recorded a 19 % decline in fatal accidents in 2023 as compared to the previous year and emerged on top in the State.

The district with eight law and order police stations reported a total number of 169 fatal accidents from January to December 2023 thereby witnessing a decline as compared to 2022 during which period as many as 208 fatal accidents had occurred.

The decline in fatal accidents by 19 % resulted in the district emerging on top in the State in 2023, said police sources adding that Tiruvallur and Salem districts were placed second and third respectively in the State with respect to decline in fatal cases. The reduction in Tiruvallur district was 13 % while it was 12 % in the case of Salem district.

A combination of enforcement measures, education and engineering works led to the decline in fatal cases in Perambalur district last year, said police sources. Superintendent of Police, Perambalur C. Shyamala Devi said alongside creating awareness programmes among the general public on road safety and the need to adherence to road rules, enforcement measures were taken up that included booking of drunken driving cases.

Requirements of general public from the rural areas through panchayat presidents and self help groups were ascertained regarding road engineering works or installation of signals or laying speed breakers to curb accidents. Accordingly, such remedial measures were implemented after obtaining public feedback. The combination of enforcement, engineering and educational measures eventually helped in the reduction of fatal cases in the district, SP Shyamala Devi said.

