Perambalur district polling officials undergo training on handling EVMs

March 24, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - PERAMBALUR 

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Karpagam checking an EVM during training of officials in Perambalur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a training programme was organised on Sunday for the officials to be deployed at the polling booths in Perambalur district.

A total of 3,201 officials are to be deployed in the 652 polling stations which come under the Perambalur (Reserved) and Kunnam Assembly constituencies in the district. 

Every polling booth would have a presiding officer and three polling officials. Polling stations with more than 1,200 voters would be provided with an extra polling official. The training programmes were separately conducted in Perambalur and Kunnam Assembly segments. 

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam inspected the training programme held at both places and asked the participants whether they were briefed about their task at the polling stations, the ways to handle electronic voting machines and their safe handling through practical demonstration. The Collector inspected a model polling booth, an official release said. 

