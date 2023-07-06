July 06, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Perambalur district administration is gearing up for a major afforestation drive aimed at planting 9.50 lakh saplings to increase the green cover in the district.

A meeting of the District Green Committee presided over by Collector K. Karpagam was held on Thursday in which the arrangements for the plantation drive was discussed.

Under Green Tamil Nadu Mission, the district administration will take up an afforestation drive to plant 9.50 lakh saplings on 430 hectares. Keeping in mind the onset of the northeast monsoon in the next few months, the district administration will kick start the massive green initiative by planting around one lakh saplings at the end of July.

Stating that the district has only 9% green cover, Ms. Karpagam said that the drive is expected to increase the green cover. Around 130 hectares of land has been identified on behalf of the government for the plantation drive at schools, college and government offices premises, public lands and areas belonging to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Ms. Karpagam said that vegetable gardens would be set up at government schools with the help of the Horticulture Department, and the produce will be used in the preparation of meals to ensure students have nutritionally rich food. She also urged the public to develop the habit of planting saplings at their homes and nurturing them.

Public gardens would also be established on three-acres of land in the district with the help of the forest department. A site has been identified near the Valikandapuram temple to set up a park for the public to engage in walking.

The initiative was started under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission 2023-24 to increase the green cover in areas with low tree density in the districts. The annual planting of trees on public lands would be undertaken in coordination with all stakeholders and representatives of various departments under the guidance of the State Green Committee.

The respective local bodies and non-governmental organisations should step in to maintain the saplings that were planted in the district. Beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREG) will be roped in for the drive.

