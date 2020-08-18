Perambalur district Collector honours awardees

Collector V. Santha on Monday greeted the three women of the district - Senthamilselvi, Muthammal and Anandavalli who had received the Kalpana Chawla award for their courage and valiant act of rescuing two youths from drowning at Kottarai reservoir in the district recently.

The three women received the award from the Chief Minister during the Independence Day celebrations on the recommendation of the Collector.

The Collector invited the awardees to the Collectorate here on Monday during which the women displayed the gold medals, appreciation certificates and cheques given to them by the State government.