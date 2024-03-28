ADVERTISEMENT

Perambalur Constituency Poll Observers inspect arrangements being made at counting centre

March 28, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Election Observers interacting with officials while inspecting the counting centre at Perambalur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The General Observer for the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency Rajendrakumar Verma and Police Observer Manish Agarwal inspected the preparatory arrangements and security-related measures being carried out at the counting centre here.

The Aadhav Public School at Perambalur is the counting centre to count the votes polled in the six assembly constituencies: Perambalur (reserved), Thuraiyur (reserved), Lalgudi, Manachanallur, Musiri and Kulithalai falling under the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency. 

The Perambalur District Collector K. Karpagam who is the Returning Officer of the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency briefed the Observers about the arrangements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US