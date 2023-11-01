ADVERTISEMENT

Perambalur Collectorate scuffle | 12, including members of DMK, arrested

November 01, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The scuffle broke out on October 30, 2023, when members of the DMK allegedly tried to stop BJP members from submitting their bids for the auction of granite quarries

The Hindu Bureau

Several government officials and police personnel were also assaulted, and government property was damaged during the scuffle at the Perambalur Collectorate | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Perambalur district police on Wednesday, arrested 12 persons in connection with a scuffle that broke out between members of the DMK and the BJP, at the office of the Deputy Director of Geology and Mining, in the Perambalur District Collectorate on October 30, 2023.

Police sources identified the arrested persons as K. Anbazhagan, 47; P. Dharmaraj, 30; A. Kudiyarasan, 46; R. Anbuselvan, 36; P. Lenin, 48; G. Karunanidhi, 37; P. Elankannan, 33; M. Selvam, 33; P. Periyasamy, 43; P. Marimuthu, 43; P. Sivakumar, 51; and K. Karunanidhi, 33, all natives of Perambalur and Ariyalur districts. Some of the arrested persons are members of the DMK, police sources said.

The men were arrested in a case registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act at the Perambalur police station, based on a complaint preferred by P. Jayapal, Assistant Director, Department of Geology and Mining.

October 30 was the last day for the submission of bids for the auction of granite quarries. A group of DMK members allegedly prevented BJP members from submitting bids for the auction, and a scuffle broke out between them. Several government officials and police personnel were also assaulted, and government property was damaged. Some of those injured were treated at the Perambalur Government Headquarters Hospital as out-patients.

The auction, scheduled for October 31, was temporarily suspended by the district administration citing administrative reasons.

