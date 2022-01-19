Perambalur District Collector P. Sri Venkata Priya has tested positive for COVID-19. Since the symptoms of the viral infection have been mild, the Collector has subjected herself to home isolation, said official sources.
Perambalur Collector tests COVID-19 positive
Special Correspondent
PERAMBALUR,
January 19, 2022 18:28 IST
Special Correspondent
PERAMBALUR,
January 19, 2022 18:28 IST
Printable version | Jan 19, 2022 6:29:06 PM |
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
