Tiruchirapalli

Perambalur Collector tests COVID-19 positive

Perambalur District Collector P. Sri Venkata Priya has tested positive for COVID-19. Since the symptoms of the viral infection have been mild, the Collector has subjected herself to home isolation, said official sources.


