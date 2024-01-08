GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Perambalur Collector sanctions wheelchair within minutes of woman submitting a petition

The woman submitted the petition for a wheelchair for her 30-year-old daughter with disability at the monthly grievance redress meeting at the Perambalur Collectorate

January 08, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A petition of a woman who pleaded for a wheelchair for her 30-year-old daughter with disability was redressed within a few minutes by Collector K. Karpagam at the weekly grievances redress meeting held at the Collectorate here on Monday. 

Poongothai of Nallarikkai village in Veppur block came to the grievances redress meeting armed with a petition seeking a wheelchair for her daughter. 

In her petition, Ms. Poongothai said her daughter Tamizh Ilakiya had fever when she was eight as a result of which her limbs got affected. Ms. Poongothai said she had been carrying her daughter on her shoulder for several years. Treatment provided to her daughter did not yield the desired results.

The monthly financial assistance being given to her daughter by the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled was being used to buy medicines for her, said Ms. Poongathai in the petition also mentioning that her husband was unable to go to work due to his old age.

The family had been receiving ₹1,000 under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, which was useful for them, Ms. Poongothai said and added that a wheelchair for her daughter would immensely benefit the latter. After enquiring about the petition, Collector Karpagam immediately directed that a wheelchair be provided to Ms. Poongothai’s daughter. The wheelchair was given within a few minutes through the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled, much to the delight of Ms. Poongothai who profusely thanked the Collector, an official release said. 

