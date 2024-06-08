ADVERTISEMENT

Perambalur Collector inspects Ranjankudikottai

Published - June 08, 2024 07:16 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Heritage enthusiasts had expressed concern over the wild growth of plants on the walls of the fort and pointed out that their roots could damage the structure

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. Karpagam on Friday inspected the Ranjankudikottai, a 17th century fort near Perambalur on Friday, and instructed officials to take steps to ensure its proper maintenance.

The fort, oblong in shape with semi-circular bastions and a moat encircling it, is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Heritage enthusiasts had expressed concern over the wild growth of plants on the walls of the fort and pointed out that their roots could damage the structure. The Hindu had , in a recent report, highlighted the issue.

During the inspection, Ms. Karpagam instructed the officials of the Rural Development Department and the ASI to clear the wild growth and provide adequate basic amenities for visitors such as drinking water supply and toilets.

