Perambalur Collector asks officials to give priority to solve people’s problems

Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau has advised government officials to accord priority to the demands raised by the general public and pay special attention to petitions received from them and initiate quick action on those issues that can be solved instantly.

Ms. Grace, who assumed charge as the Collector on Friday, chaired a meeting with officials of all government departments in the district at the Collectorate on Saturday to ascertain status of the government schemes being executed in Perambalur district.

The Collector also reviewed the extent of funds received from the government for implementing the people’s welfare schemes, allocation, utilisation, and the work completed and under progress. The Collector advised the officials to complete the construction work being executed through various departments within the deadline and put the facilities to public use.

District Revenue Officer M. Vadivel Prabhu and district-level officials of all government departments participated in the meeting, according to an official release.