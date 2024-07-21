GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Perambalur Collector asks officials to give priority to solve people’s problems

Collector Grace Pachuau asks officials to take immediate action on issues that can be resolved quickly and says construction work should be completed within the deadline

Published - July 21, 2024 06:42 pm IST - PERAMBALUR 

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Grace Pachuau chairing a meeting with officials of all government departments at the District Collectorate in Perambalur on Saturday.

Collector Grace Pachuau chairing a meeting with officials of all government departments at the District Collectorate in Perambalur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau has advised government officials to accord priority to the demands raised by the general public and pay special attention to petitions received from them and initiate quick action on those issues that can be solved instantly.

Ms. Grace, who assumed charge as the Collector on Friday, chaired a meeting with officials of all government departments in the district at the Collectorate on Saturday to ascertain status of the government schemes being executed in Perambalur district. 

The Collector also reviewed the extent of funds received from the government for implementing the people’s welfare schemes, allocation, utilisation, and the work completed and under progress. The Collector advised the officials to complete the construction work being executed through various departments within the deadline and put the facilities to public use. 

District Revenue Officer M. Vadivel Prabhu and district-level officials of all government departments participated in the meeting, according to an official release. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / public officials / development

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.