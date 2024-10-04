Pepper farmer from Pudukottai wins Green Champion award

Farmer S. Senthamil Selvan of Senthangudi, Pudukottai District, has been conferred with the State government’s Green Champion Award 2023 for his exemplary contribution in the field of environmental protection and awareness by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

Mr. Selvan received his award from Siva V. Meyyanathan, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. The honour carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. Mr. Selvan has been growing pepper (Piper nigrum) on one-and-a-half acres of his six-acre organic farm in Senthangudi village since 2013. The award-winner announced that he would gift his prize money to any farmer in the Pudukottai district who successfully grows pepper in the next four years.

