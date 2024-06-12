ADVERTISEMENT

People’s perception about BJP has changed: T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

Published - June 12, 2024 06:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V .Dhinakaran has claimed that people’s perception about BJP has changed.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that in the past it was perceived that BJP was ‘anti-minority’ and any party in alliance with it would lose minority support. Though it was this reason cited by AIADMK for breaking away from the National Democratic Alliance in the recently concluded general elections, it (AIADMK) seemed to have failed to elicit the support of minorities in the parliamentary elections despite its alliance with SDPI.

“Had it [AIADMK] retained the minorities’ support, it would not have been pushed to the third place in many constituencies and lost deposit”, he said claiming that the anti-BJP mood that existed in 2019 no longer did now.

“No one an deny the fact that BJP is growing in Tamil Nadu given the fact that 11.5% of votes they secured individually and 18.5% as NDA,” he said and expressed confidence that NDA would form a “coalition government” in Tamil Nadu in the near future and all the constituent parties were working on it.

