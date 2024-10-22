People’s participation sought in sapling drive

Collector Charushree has exhorted the public to extend their support to the ongoing palm sapling drive in Tiruvarur district by planting the saplings near water bodies in their area.

Talking to the media after participating in the exercise on the banks of the Vettar from Vadakandam to Kangalancheri taken up by Central University of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, the Collector said it had been proposed to plant 1,000 saplings each in all 430 village panchayats in the district.

She sought the general public’s cooperation for the exercise carried out by the Forest and Environment Departments in association with SIPCOT, Green Needa, educational institutions and others.

