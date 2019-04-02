People’s mood in favour of BJP: Amit Shah

PUDUKOTTAI

02 April 2019 20:09 IST

The people’s mood across the country was in favour of BJP, party president Amit Shah said here on Tuesday.

The Narendra Modi government had taken steps to strengthen security at the country’s borders. It had avenged the killings of 45 CRPF jawans by launching an air strike on Pakistan-based terrorists inside that country, 13 days after the deadly Pulwama attack, Mr. Shah said.

He was addressing an election rally at Lena Vilakku near Pudukottai in support of BJP candidate for Sivaganga Parliamentary constituency H. Raja.

Appealing to the electorate to strengthen the hands of Mr. Modi, he said the next government at the Centre would further development in Tamil Nadu and stand like a rock in support of the State.

Mr. Shah, who began his speech by paying respects to AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, said the Modi government had implemented a slew of schemes aimed at the welfare of the poorer sections of society.