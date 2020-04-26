People with disabilities resent being left out of Welfare Board

While several categories of workers in organised and unorganised sectors are able to avail the utility of the goverment schemes extended through the welfare boards, lakhs of people with disabilities find themselves left in the cold.

Only those who had been provided with disability cards from 2006 onwards are considered members of the Tamil Nadu Welfare Board for the Differently Abled Persons.

The Welfare Board formed through an enactment in the Assembly entitles the members to several social security and welfare schemes under the heads: personal accident, funeral expenses, natural death, education of wards, assistance for marriage, and assistance for delivery for differently abled female members.

Those who had obtained the disability certificates earlier have been struggling in vain for all these years to become members of the welfare board, Kamaraj, an orthopaedically-challenged youth and a Tiruchi-based activist for the people with disabilities said.

From 2006 onwards, the disability cards are being given with a seal signifying membership in the Board.

“This is unfair. A certification of disability authenticated by medical professionals and endorsed by the Social Welfare Department is in itself a strong document for making a disabled person a member of the Board,” Mr. Kamaraj said.

Those above 18 years of age are enrolled as members. As per the census 2011 of Government of India, there are 11,79,963 differently abled persons in the State.

But, there are only 3.75 lakh are registered members, P. Simmachandran, State president of Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Welfare Association, who is a member of the Board, said.

Sadly, there is no clarity on the functional status of the Board.

After its formation in 2006 with one crore rupees as corpus fund, the Board functioned till 2011 and was inactive till 2016.

“When the meeting was convened by the Social Welfare Minister in 2016, we learnt that the corpus has been increased to ₹10 crore. We are looking forward to an active role by the office of the Commissionerate of the Welfare of the Differently Abled to enrol all deserving people in the Welfare Board,” Mr. Simmachandran said.