ADVERTISEMENT

People throng Mukkombu, Butterfly Park

January 17, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Children having a whale of a time at the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory near Srirangam on the occasion of ‘Kanum’ Pongal in Tiruchi district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

A large number of people thronged Mukkombu, Upper Anicut, and the Butterfly Park in Melur near Srirangam on the occasion of ‘Kanum’ Pongal.

As per the practice being followed on the last day of the four-day Pongal festival, the people, mainly the residents of Tiruchi and its suburbs, visited the picnic spot at Mukkombu and enjoyed the day with their relatives and friends. Many of them carried food and shared with them.

According to a rough estimate, about 10,000 people visited Mukkombu. The public park, maintained by the Water Resources Department, witnessed steady stream of visitors, mainly women, children and college students.

Similarly, the Butterfly Park in Melur was overwhelmed with visitors. Besides the residents of Srirangam, visitors from different parts of the district also visited the park.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US