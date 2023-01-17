People throng Mukkombu, Butterfly Park

January 17, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A large number of people thronged Mukkombu, Upper Anicut, and the Butterfly Park in Melur near Srirangam on the occasion of ‘Kanum’ Pongal.

As per the practice being followed on the last day of the four-day Pongal festival, the people, mainly the residents of Tiruchi and its suburbs, visited the picnic spot at Mukkombu and enjoyed the day with their relatives and friends. Many of them carried food and shared with them.

According to a rough estimate, about 10,000 people visited Mukkombu. The public park, maintained by the Water Resources Department, witnessed steady stream of visitors, mainly women, children and college students.

Similarly, the Butterfly Park in Melur was overwhelmed with visitors. Besides the residents of Srirangam, visitors from different parts of the district also visited the park.