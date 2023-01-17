HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People throng Mukkombu, Butterfly Park

January 17, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Children having a whale of a time at the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory near Srirangam on the occasion of ‘Kanum’ Pongal in Tiruchi district on Tuesday.

Children having a whale of a time at the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory near Srirangam on the occasion of ‘Kanum’ Pongal in Tiruchi district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

A large number of people thronged Mukkombu, Upper Anicut, and the Butterfly Park in Melur near Srirangam on the occasion of ‘Kanum’ Pongal.

As per the practice being followed on the last day of the four-day Pongal festival, the people, mainly the residents of Tiruchi and its suburbs, visited the picnic spot at Mukkombu and enjoyed the day with their relatives and friends. Many of them carried food and shared with them.

According to a rough estimate, about 10,000 people visited Mukkombu. The public park, maintained by the Water Resources Department, witnessed steady stream of visitors, mainly women, children and college students.

Similarly, the Butterfly Park in Melur was overwhelmed with visitors. Besides the residents of Srirangam, visitors from different parts of the district also visited the park.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.