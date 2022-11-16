People not happy with relief measures, says Palaniswami

November 16, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

People of the State have not been happy ever since the DMK came to power and farmers in the rain-affected areas were unhappy due to lack of government support, AIADMK interim general secretary and leader of the Opposition Edappadi K.Palaniswami said here on Wednesday.

“Only the Chief Minister is happy and not the people,” he said, taking a dig at Mr. Stalin’s remarks that people were happy and satisfied with the relief works in the wake of the heavy rainfall. The Chief Minister had made the claim after inspecting the rain-hit areas in Mayiladuthurai district on Monday.

“Standing crops have been extensively damaged in the district. Farmers complain that officials had not visited them and they were not extended any help,” he claimed while speaking to reporters after taking stock of the situation in the rain-affected areas in Mayiladuthurai district.

Mr. Palaniswami inspected inundated paddy fields at Nallur, Vettankudi, Thalachankadu and other places in Mayiladuthurai district and interacted with farmers. Reiterating his demand for sanction of ₹30,000 as compensation for farmers whose crops have been damaged due to the rain, he said Mr. Stalin, while in Opposition, had asked for the same quantum of compensation for damages caused to crops due to rain in 2021.

The last date for payment of premium for crop insurance should be extended till the month end. All ration card holders in the affected areas should be given a relief of ₹3,000, he demanded.

No place for AMMK

Answering a query, Mr.Palaniswami said there will be no place for T.T.V.Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in the mega alliance that will emerge under the AIADMK for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the State.

BJP State president K.Annamalai, too inspected the rain-hit areas in the district and interacted with the affected residents on Wednesday.