People living along Cauvery banks told be cautious in view of possible release of surplus water

As Mettur Dam is fast filling up and expected to reach its full storage level soon, the district administration has advised people living along the banks of the Cauvery to exercise caution.

ADVERTISEMENT

With heavy inflow in the Cauvery due to widespread rain in Karnataka and Kerala, about 1.45 lakh cusecs has been discharged from Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini dams in Karnataka. The water is expected to reach Mettur Dam soon. Once the dam reaches its full capacity, surplus water would be released for irrigation.

Hence, people living along the river banks should remain cautious and be aware of the quantum of inflow in the river. If necessary, they should move to safer places, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said in a statement.

Bathing and fishing in the river and other leisure activities along the river banks would not be permitted when the flow was heavy. He urged people to desist from taking selfies at the river banks and dangerous spots along the river.

Mr. Kumar urged people not to allow children to enter the river. Cattle should not be taken into the river for bathing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.