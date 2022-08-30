People evacuated from three villages vulnerable to flooding

The Mayiladuthurai administration has evacuated people in low-lying areas along the embankment of Kollidam in Sirkazhi taluk in view of the heavy discharge of water in the river.

Since the level started rising steadily from the afternoon hours, the Revenue Department revived the temporary shelters to accommodate people from Mudalaimedu Thittu, Nadhalpadugai and Thulasendrapuram.

For Tuesday night, arrangements have been made to provide variety rice to the people accommodated in the temporary shelters, a senior official of Revenue Department said. So far, about 200 families have been accommodated in the temporary shelters in schools at the three locations.

There are four more villages that are vulnerable to flooding if the water release gets beyond 1.5 lakh cusecs. The caution was issued to the residents of these villages on Monday and they are in a state of preparedness to relocate at short notice, the official said. The Revenue and line departments have ensured that all the provisions that would last for a minimum of few days are stored at the temporary shelters

On its part, the administration has kept boats ready to rescue marooned people. The officials have been given to understand that the temporary shelters will have to be operated for at least a few days since the rainfall in the catchment areas of the Cauvery is yet to abate.

This time around, the people are seemingly taking along all the important documents while moving to the temporary shelters, much to the relief of the officials.