Tiruchirapalli

People converge to take pledge

THANJAVUR

A group people numbering around 50 converged near the Anna Statue at Peravurani on Friday and took a pledge to fight the novel coronavirus.

Officials from the Revenue Department and police, the president, R.P. Rajendran and treasurer, S. Jabahurali of Peravurani Traders’ Association assembled near the Anna Statue around noon where an image of coronavirus virus in ‘rangoli’ was drawn on the carriageway.

All of them stood near the coronavirus image and took a pledge to save the society from the clutches of the dreaded virus. T-shirts and other equipment for 25 volunteers, engaged in COVID containment measures, were also distributed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 8:47:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/people-converge-to-take-pledge/article31368676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY