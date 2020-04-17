People converge to take pledge

THANJAVUR
A group people numbering around 50 converged near the Anna Statue at Peravurani on Friday and took a pledge to fight the novel coronavirus.
Officials from the Revenue Department and police, the president, R.P. Rajendran and treasurer, S. Jabahurali of Peravurani Traders’ Association assembled near the Anna Statue around noon where an image of coronavirus virus in ‘rangoli’ was drawn on the carriageway.
All of them stood near the coronavirus image and took a pledge to save the society from the clutches of the dreaded virus. T-shirts and other equipment for 25 volunteers, engaged in COVID containment measures, were also distributed.
