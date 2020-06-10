Pension for four women

Collector P. Uma Maheswari on Wednesday sanctioned monthly pension under different schemes to four poor women, who were found seeking alms recently.

The Collector was on her way to attend an official function in Pudukottai Town a few days ago when she noticed the four women seeking alms in front of a church.

Accordingly, revenue officials opened bank accounts in the names of the four women besides arranging for Aadhaar cards. They were called to the Collectorate where Ms. Uma Maheswari handed over the order to them.

Two would get monthly old age pension of ₹1,000 deposited in their accounts.

District Revenue Officer P.V. Saravanan and Revenue Divisional Officer, Pudukottai, Dhandayuthapani were present.