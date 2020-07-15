Tiruchirapalli

Pension applications goes online

Applications seeking to avail benefits of eight pension schemes shall have to be submitted only online from this month, according to Collector M. Govinda Rao.

In a recent circular to all Collectors, the Commissioner of Revenue Administration had directed that applications for Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension, Indira Gandhi National Differently Abled Pension, Destitute Widow Pension Scheme, Destitute/Deserted Wives Pension Scheme, Differently Abled Pension Scheme, Un-married Women Pension Scheme and Chief Minister’s Uzhavar Padhukappu Thittam OAP Scheme should be submitted only through online mode at e-service centres, he said in a press release.

