A pension adalat will be held at the office of the Postmaster General, Central Region, at the Head Post Office in the city at 11 a.m. on August 28.
Grievances relating to delay or non-settlement of pension of retired officials of the Department of Posts and receipt of pension and family pension through post offices by retired officials of other departments such as railways will be taken up at the adalat.
Only those cases that were taken up with divisions or units and where the complainant or pensioner was not satisfied with the response from the divisional level can be brought to both adalats. No fresh cases will be entertained.
Grievances should be sent by ordinary or registered posts to R. Swaminathan, Senior Accounts Officer, Office of the Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi-620001 before August 20, according to a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor