A pension adalat will be held at the office of the Postmaster General, Central Region, at the Head Post Office in the city at 11 a.m. on August 28.

Grievances relating to delay or non-settlement of pension of retired officials of the Department of Posts and receipt of pension and family pension through post offices by retired officials of other departments such as railways will be taken up at the adalat.

Only those cases that were taken up with divisions or units and where the complainant or pensioner was not satisfied with the response from the divisional level can be brought to both adalats. No fresh cases will be entertained.

Grievances should be sent by ordinary or registered posts to R. Swaminathan, Senior Accounts Officer, Office of the Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi-620001 before August 20, according to a press release.