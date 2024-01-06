GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pension Adalat on January 29

January 06, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts will conduct a pension adalat at the office of the Postmaster General, Central Region, at the Head Post Office in the city at 11 a.m. on January 29.

Grievances relating to delay or non-settlement of pension benefits of retired officials of the Department of Posts and pension and family pension payment through post offices for retired officials of railways will be taken up at the adalat.

Only those cases that were taken up with divisions or units and where the complainant or pensioner was not satisfied with the response from the divisional level will be taken up at the adalats. No fresh cases will be entertained.

Grievances should be sent by ordinary or registered posts to M. Muthumeena, Accounts Officer, Office of the Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi-620001 before January 16, according to a press release.

