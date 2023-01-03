January 03, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

TIRUCHI:

The Department of Posts, Central Region, Tiruchi, will conduct a regional-level Pension Adalat on January 24.

In a press release, the office of the Postmaster General said grievances pertaining to delay/ non-settlement of pension benefits in respect of officials retired from the Department, and recept of pension and family pension payment through post offices in respect of retired officials ofother departments such as Railway/ Telecom will alone be entertained.

Only those cases, which have already been taken up with Divisions/Units and in respect of which the pensioners are not satisfied with the response from the divisional level can be brought to the Pension Adalat. Fresh cases sent directly to the Adalat will not be entertained, the press release said.

The grievances that needs to be sent through ordinary or registered or speed post have to be addressed to M. Muthumeena, Accounts Officer, Office of the Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi - 620001. The last date for receipt of grievance is January 14. The venue of the Pension Adalat will be intimated later, the press release said.