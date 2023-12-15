ADVERTISEMENT

Pension adalat held for retired railway employees

December 15, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Railway Division organised a Pension Adalat 2023 in Tiruchi on Friday to redress the grievances of its pensioners and family pensioners. 

M.S. Anbalagan, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, distributed the revised pension payment orders and other financial benefits to the eligible pensioners. Officers and staff of the Personnel and Accounts department heard and redressed the grievances of the pensioners. Around 150 retired employees, family pensioners and representatives of pensioners association participated.

A camp for online medical ID card registration for retired employees was conducted at the venue, a press release said. 

