Pending compensation announced

The insurance compensation withheld to farmers on account of duplication in 2018 in Thanjavur district has been announced.

In a press release, Collector M. Govinda Rao said a total of 1,55,560 ryots insured their crop during samba and thaladi season that year.

While ₹305.78 crore was released as compensation to 1,44,384 farmers, the amount for 703 ryots was withheld in view of the crop being insured twice in the same survey number. After verification of records, ₹1.78 crore was announced as compensation for the withheld insurance proposals.

Further, for the crop insurance opted by 1,750 farmers for summer paddy crop raised in 4,250 acres in 2018-19, ₹0.549 crore had been declared and the amount would be credited in their bank accounts, the release added.