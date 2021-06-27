Pediatic infrastructure being augmented to counter third wave

A total of 100 beds have been established in hospitals in Tiruchi district

In the wake of predictions by a section of virologists of a possible third wave, the district administration has shifted its focus to augmenting pediatric infrastructure in government hospitals.

Revenue and health authorities went through the toughest period in May due to unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases during the second wave. With patients requiring oxygen heading to hospitals in droves, they had to work overtime to increase oxygen-supported beds in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and other hospitals in the district besides establishing beds at Covid Care Centres.

To avoid the “unpleasant situation”, the authorities have begun steps to ramp up infrastructure to face a possible third wave. Since it is perceived to attack children, the focus is on to create more facilities to treat them.

Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that he had conducted a series of meetings with health authorities on ramping up pediatric infrastructure in government hospitals. A total of 100 beds had so far been established at MGMGH and other hospitals. There were not many beds in ICUs in pediatric medical care. But the situation might warrant more beds in ICUs to treat vulnerable age groups.

“It is a challenge to increase the infrastructure in pediatric wards. We will successfully face the challenge,” Mr. Sivarasu said.

The State government had been making efforts to create more infrastructure and chances for recruiting more pediatricians for government hospitals were bright.

A multi-pronged approach would be followed to keep COVID-19 infections under control during the third wave. Vaccinating as many people as possible was one of the significant options. The district had a population of about 30 lakh. Nearly 8.5 lakh people were below the age of 18. Those above 18 years of age accounted for about 21.5 lakh. Of them, 5.5 lakh people had already been vaccinated. The vaccination drive had picked up pace. Steps had been taken to vaccinate the remaining 16.5 lakh people as early as possible.

“If we vaccinate around 50% of the adult population, we believe that we can successfully handle any situation,” Mr. Sivarasu said.

Infrastructure had been created to vaccinate one lakhpeople a day. The problem was on supply of vaccines, he added.