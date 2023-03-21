ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrians robbed of valuables in Tiruchi

March 21, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police registered cases against miscreants who robbed valuables from the pedestrians in two separate incidents on Monday.

According to the police, when G. Maniyarasan, a native of Sengipatti in Thanjavur district came to Tiruchi Central Bus Stand to board a bus to Kancheepuram, two persons waylaid him and snatched a mobile phone and two sovereigns of gold chain from him. They escaped from the spot in an auto. Maniayarasan lodged a complaint at the Cantonment Crime police station. The police secured Balaguru alias Kozhi Balu, 27, a native of Anna Nagar, and Suresh alias Kozhi Suresh, 27 from Jeeva Nagar.

In another incident, the K.K. Nagar crime police were on the lookout to identify the unknown accused who robbed a college student. The police said when B. Sheik Alavudeen, a student of Jamal Mohamed College, was walking near Anna Stadium on Monday, two persons snatched his mobile phone and escaped in a two-wheeler. Police said the case was under investigation.

