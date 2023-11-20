Pedestrian run over by bus after being attacked by stray cattle in Nagapattinam

November 20, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A 55-year-old pedestrian was run over by a TNSTC bus near Melakottaivasal in Nagapattinam district on Sunday after being attacked by a stray cattle.

According to police, R. Sabarirajan was walking on the road near Melakottaivasal on Sunday morning when a stray cattle on the roadside attempted to gore him. He fell on the road and was run over by a TNSTC bus going from Thanjavur to Nagapattinam. Sabarirajan died on the spot.

The Nagapattinam town police shifted his body to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem and registered a case under Section 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.