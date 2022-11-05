Pedestrian roundabout to be set up over Uyyakondan canal

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 05, 2022 20:53 IST

A model of the two-tier pedestrian roundabout to be constructed over Uyyakondan canal near district court in Tiruchi | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Tiruchi Corporation plans to construct a two-tier pedestrian roundabout over Uyyakondan canal near the district court, to interlink the walking tracks on either end of the water body.

As the patronage of the walking track along the banks of the Uyyakondan canal is growing, a new roundabout will be constructed on the eastern side, about 100 meters away from the existing bridge over the canal. The two-tier roundabout will connect both pavements, making it easy for walking and cycling.

“To attract the public, the roundabout will have a seating area for the public to sit and relax and a structure to host small-scale events at the centre,” said a senior Corporation official.

The 700 metre-long walking track between the eastern bank of the canal and the district court campus, and a similar track on the western bank saw high usage over the years. The tracks were constructed with paver blocks for walking and cycling, a seating space to relax, and an open-air gym.

“The walking tracks received good patronage as a large number of people, especially senior citizens, flock to the location every day,” he added.

Based on suggestions from walkers, a project plan for the roundabout exclusively for walkers to access both banks has been created. “The work on the project will start once it is approved by the government. The new link between the walking tracks will help the public utilise the additional area available for fitness activities,” said Mayor M. Anbazhagan.

“The plan to set up a roundabout connecting the walking tracks is the need of the hour as most of the time there is no connectivity between the two tracks and people are forced to use only the track abutting Anna Nagar link road,” said R. Sivaraman, a resident of Tennur.

