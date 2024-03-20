Pedestrian roundabout over Uyyakondan canal awaits approval

March 20, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation’s plan to construct a two-tier pedestrian roundabout over Uyyakondan canal near the district court is awaiting approval from the State government.

As the patronage of the walking track along the banks of the Uyyakondan canal is growing, the civic body, in November 2022, proposed to build a pedestrian roundabout to interlink the walking tracks on either end of the water body.

Based on suggestions from walkers, a project plan for the roundabout exclusively for walkers to access both banks has been created. A consultant was appointed to prepare a detailed project report at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore.

According to the officials, the two-tier roundabout will connect both pavements, making it easy for walking and cycling. It will house a seating area for the public to sit and relax and a structure to host small-scale events at the centre.

“The roundabout would be built on the eastern side, about 100 metres away from the existing bridge over the canal. It would be a part of the initiative to encourage non-motorised transport and facilitate pedestrians and cyclists to cross the canal,” said a senior Corporation official.

The project report has been sent to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration seeking clearance. “The work on the project will commence once it is approved. The new link between the walking tracks will help the public utilise the additional area for fitness activities,” the official added.

The existing 700 metre-long walking track between the eastern bank of the canal and the district court complex and a similar track on the western bank saw high usage over the years. The tracks were constructed with paver blocks for walking and cycling, a seating space to relax, and an open-air gym. Recently, the walkways on the Anna Nagar link road were revamped with granite slabs and LED lighting.

