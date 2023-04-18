Pedestrian fatally knocked down by private bus in Tiruchi city

April 18, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A pedestrian was run over by a private bus on Bharathiar Salai in Tiruchi city on Tuesday.

Police sources said the private bus plying between Central Bus Stand and Srirangam went out of control, when the driver was negotiating a speed breaker on Bharathiar Road in the early hours of Tuesday and ran over the pedestrian standing on the side of the road. The bus hit another private bus and rammed against a defunct traffic signal post near a petrol bunk.

The pedestrian sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. He was identified as R. Mohan, 35, who worked as a general assistant at Multidisciplinary Zonal Training Institute of Indian Railways. Police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Traffic Investigation Wing (South) of Tiruchi City police registered a case against the driver, P. Sundar Raj, 41, under Section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.