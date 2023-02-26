Pedestrian bridges to come up on the banks of Uyyakondan canal

February 26, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

To ensure better connectivity and utilisation of open space, Tiruchi Corporation plans to build new pedestrian bridges across the Uyyakondan canal passing through the city.

Two spots such as Raja Colony- Bharathi Nagar and Anna Nagar link road have been identified by the civic body to build the bridges on the banks of the canal. Four more bridges are being planned in the next phase.

According to a source, six locations were considered for installing bridges. The bridge connectivity is touted to encourage the residents to access the open space on the canal banks. The length of each bridge is around 32 metres with a width of 8 metres.

Considering the demands of environmentalists, the District Administration has instructed the Corporation to obtain a no-objection certificate from the Water Resource Department to construct bridges at two spots.

According to a senior Corporation official, components of the British-era steel bridge across the Kollidam, which were dismantled by the State highways department, are to be reused to connect the banks of the Uyyakondan for walking and cycling activities. Vehicular movement on the steel bridge across the Kollidam river was banned in 2014, and the bridge was heavily damaged in the 2018 flood.

“The civic body is considering the possibilities of reusing the components of the Kollidam bridge. A request will be made to the district administration for reusing the dismantled decks and side panels of the bridge constructed in 1928 to connect the banks of the Uyyakondan for free of cost,” the official said.

An official of the Water Resources Department said the civic body had sought approval to use the components of the dismantled steel bridge and construct bridges across the Uyyakondan canal. The preparation of a comprehensive plan for reusing the steel bridge was under way. Once the proposal was submitted, a decision would be made on providing a non-objection certificate. A method to display the steel girders of the Kollidam bridge as a heritage structure in public places was also proposed.